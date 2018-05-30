Particle Kid performs at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia on Friday, June 1st. Particle Kid (Micah Nelson) will bring his folk-a-delic, forest funk and space punk tunes for a lively jam session on the North Shore’s favorite stage. Nelson will be joined by the Matt Del Olmo Band and Maui’s ‘aloha aina ambassador,’ Pat Simmons Jr. This concert is presented by Jammin’ on Maui. 21+. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Particle Kid
