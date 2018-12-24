Maui Time

Pajama Party with DJ Illz at Haui’s Life’s a Beach

There’s a Pajama Party with DJ Illz at Haui’s Life’s a Beach on Thursday, December 27th. Now, what’s better than enjoying cocktails and sweet DJ vibes while wearing your jammies? DJ Illz (voted by MauiTime readers as Best Maui DJ for 7 years in a row) will be throwing down the tunes as the “Sandman” of the night, and all are invited to jive in their favorite sleepwear. There’ll also be campy named cocktail specials like the “Feel the Breeze,” and “Victoria’s Secret.” 21+. 10pm-close. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ DJ Illz

 

