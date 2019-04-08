Ozomatli will perform at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon on Thursday, April 11th. The Grammy Award-winning band will present a high-energy powerhouse show in celebration of 20 years of Dove Presents and Dove’s 50th birthday. Get ready for an exciting fusion of music that includes Latin, salsa, electro-cumbia, mambo, jazz, reggae, and hip-hop. Find pre-sale tickets online. 21+. $35. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; dovepresents.com
photo courtesy of Dove Liddle
