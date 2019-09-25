Original HAPA Duo at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Original HAPA Duo will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, September 29th. They’ve already played five sold out shows on Maui this year, and now they’ll be back for round six! Here’s another awesome opportunity to see Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali’i live on stage at the MACC. $45-$65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events