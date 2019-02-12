The Ono Grimes Band will perform at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Friday, February 15th. Here’s your chance to get down to sultry jazz-infused blues, rock, R&B, swing, and Latin vibes in South Maui. The band is comprised of the musical talents of Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry Sofaly. For a date night, night out with your friends, or an awesome dinner with music, here’s your ticket to a super fun night out on the town. $5. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Ono Grimes Band