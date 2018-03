There’s an Old School Jam Benefit at Living Way Church Maui on Friday, April 6. It’s in support of Peru Missions and VBS Outreach and guests can jam out to hits of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. This is a family-friendly event and there’ll also be a juice bar. $5 pre-sale, $7 at the door, kids 8 and under are free. 6pm. Living Way Church Maui, (399 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-359-0517; Facebook.com/lwcMaui

Photo: Andorand/Flickr