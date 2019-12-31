Old Dominion at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Old Dominion will be playing at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, January 3rd. They’re one of the hottest bands in country music today, and here’s your chance to see them on stage at the MACC. It won’t be your average country music show – look forward to old fashioned country charm blended with lyrical wit, hook-heavy pop nuggets, and some rock n’ roll grit. $45-$125+ (Gold Circle). 6:45pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments