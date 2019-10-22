Okaidja Afroso at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Okaidja Afroso will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, October 25th. Afroso was born into a family of musicians and storytellers from a village called Kokrobite on the West Coast of Ghana. He’s an accomplished singer, guitarist, percussionist, and dancer that’s deeply connected to the musical traditions of African diaspora. He’ll be joined on stage by Boinor Titus Nartey and Manavihare Fiaindratov. $35, $45+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

