Ogmundur Thor Johannesson at Makawao Union Church

Ogmundur Thor Johannesson will perform at Makawao Union Church on Saturday, November 10th. Here’s a super exciting live music event for the Maui community! Hailing from Iceland, via China, Johannesson happens to be one of the most talented classical guitarists in the world. There’ll be a pre-concert discussion, and the performance will feature music from Iceland, and works by Astor Piazzolla, Toru Takenitsu, Thor Johannesson, and William Anderson. It also happen to be Free admission – here’s a no-brainer. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Ebbandflowarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Ogmundur Thor Johannesson