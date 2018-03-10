Ocean of Devotion Concert with Jaya Lakshmi at Makawao Union Church

The Ocean of Devotion Concert with Jaya Lakshmi will happen at Makawao Union Church on Friday, Mar. 16. Lakshmi is renowned as the creator of “Kirtonica,” four solo chant albums and 11 mantra albums. She’s also the lead singer of tribal-trance band Lost at Last. She’ll be joined by Daniel Paul (tabla) and Don V. Lax (violin virtuoso). $20 advance tickets are available at Maui Kombucha in Haiku and MacNet in Kahului. $30 at the door. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/Jaya Lakshmi