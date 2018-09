New Order will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, October 3rd. Without a doubt, New Order in itself is an electronic music pioneer. Comprised of members from the post-punk band Joy Division, here’s your chance to see one of the most influential bands of the 1980s on Maui. $49 – $150. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo credit Nick Wilson