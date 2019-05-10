The new Hawaiian Lullaby album, featuring some of Hawai‘i’s top artists including Kimie Miner, The Green, Paula Fuga, Kalani Pe‘a, Josh Tatofi, and Anuhea among others, is now available for pre-sale. With each pre-sale order, three instant gratitude tracks will be immediately available: “You are My Sunshine” (by Miner), “Pupu Hinuhina” (Fuga), and “Hawaiian Lullaby” (Tatofi). Pre-sale orders can be made at Hawaiianlullaby.com and through the iTunes and Google Play stores. The full album, recorded on Haku Records, will be available to the public on May 24, distributed by Island Heritage.

The music video for “Pupu Hinuhinu” was released on both YouTube and Haku Collective’s Facebook page on May 3. Leading up to the release, the exclusive pre-release of the full album and performances by Miner, Anuhea, and Tatofi among others will be held at the New Baby Expo, at Neil Blaisdell Center May 18-19.

Hawaiian Lullaby is a 13-track collaborative album uniting Hawai‘i’s new generation of musicians as they share their favorite keiki lullabies and other favorites in both the English and Hawaiian languages.

Photo courtesy Haku Records