Enjoy a special concert with Nawang Khechog at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, April 28th. Khechog is a world renowned Tibetan flutist, and he’ll be joined on stage by slack key guitarist Keola Beamer. Guests can also watch the Maui premiere of Supermonk, a film that won the Audience Award at the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival. They’ll also screen Khechog’s film, Sound of Tibet and Peace, which illustrates his life after leaving Tibet, and becoming a monk and an acclaimed Tibetan flutist. $30. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

