Nathan Aweau Performs at Napili Kai Resort’s Slack Key Show 

Nathan Aweau will perform at the Napili Kai Resort Slack Key Show on Wednesday, October 10th. Aweau is a 3x winner of the title “Male Vocalist of the Year,” and is world renowned for his extraordinary skills on the 8-string electric bass. Along with beautiful vocals, here’s a chance to witness Aweau’s magic in person alongside hula by Kelehua Kawai. There’s also a preshow dinner package available through the Sea House Restaurant. Go online for more information. $37.99 – $95. Doors open at 6:45, and show starts at 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Nathan K. Aweau