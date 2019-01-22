Nathan Aweau will perform at the Napili Kai Slack Key Show on Wednesday, January 30th. Aweau is an award-winning vocalist, internationally regarded for his impressive skills on the eight-string electric bass. The night will also feature beautiful vocals and hula dance. There’s also a pre-show dinner package available from the Sea House Restaurant. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; slackkeyshow.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Nathan K. Awaeau
