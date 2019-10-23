Nathan Aweau at Napili Kai Beach Resort’s Aloha Pavilion

Nathan Aweau will perform at Napili Kai Beach Resort’s Aloha Pavilion on Wednesday, October 30th. Aweau is a three-time winner of the Na Hoku Hanohano Male Vocalist of the Year award, and George Kahumoku Jr. will be joining him on stage. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Doors open at 6:45pm. Show starts at 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); slackkeyshow.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Nathan Aweau

