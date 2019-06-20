Na Palapalai: Back to the Patch at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Na Palapalai: Back to the Patch will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, June 21st. The event will be a huge celebration of Hawaiian culture with hula, mele, and more festivities. Entertainment will feature Na Palapalai (Kuana Torres Kahele, Kapulanakehau Tamure, and Keao Costa), seven Maui halau, and more. Free. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events