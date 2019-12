Na Mele O Maui will be back at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, December 10th. Established in 1972, Na Mele O Maui is Maui’s only county-wide Hawaiian song and art competition. By fostering education and Hawaiian heritage, it’s dedicated to preserving and perpetuating Hawaiian mele, language, and arts. Free. 8:30am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Comments

comments