The Multicultural Music & Dance Conference will be at YMCA Camp Keanae on Tuesday, February 26th until March 3rd. Head towards Hana and overlook the Keanae Peninsula while taking part in a celebratory festival focused on drumming, dancing, and chanting in styles that derive from Congo, Cuba, Guinea, and Hawai‘i. Go online for the schedule, pricing options, and registration information. YMCA Camp Keanae, (13375 Hana Hwy., Ha‘iku); Ymcacampkeanae.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/ YMCA Camp Keanae
