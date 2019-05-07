Mr.2theP will perform at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Friday, May 10th. Visiting Maui from Huntington Beach, California, Mr.2theP has been a hip-hop artist since 1998. He started off as a battle MC, and was a member of TRIPILEKS and Always Double Dippin.’ Check him out at The Monkey alongside Maui’s own DJ Casey Jones and Poets of Power. 21+. $15. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mr2theP

