Moonlight Mele with George Kahumoku & Friends at Bailey House in Wailuku

Moonlight Mele with George Kahumoku & Friends will happen at Bailey House in Wailuku on Saturday, July 13th. Hosted by the Maui Historical Society, this benefit concert will feature Hawaiian music by Keola Donaghy, Neal Yamamura, The La`au Street String Band, and George Kahumoku, Jr. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. $5. Free for 12 and under. 5pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; mauimuseum.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Historical Society

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events