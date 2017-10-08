Moonlight Mele will be at Hale Ho`ike`ike on Saturday, Oct. 14. The concert will feature Hawaiian music by the University of Hawaii Maui College Institute of Hawaiian Music, Keola Donaghy, George Kahumoku, Jr. and Kuikawa. The concert series is a program that benefits the Maui Historical Society, which promotes, preserves and perpetuates Hawaiian culture on Maui. $5 (Free for kids 12 and under). 5pm. Hale Ho`ike`ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org
Photo: Flickr/ Forest and Kim Starr
