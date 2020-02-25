Moonlight Mele at Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House

Moonlight Mele will be at Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House on Saturday, February 29th. For this edition, guests can relax under the stars with music by UH Maui College’s Institute of Hawaiian Music, Tarvin Makia, and Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. $5/person; free/keiki (12 and under). 5pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; mauimuseum.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Historical Society

