Mishka at Paia Bay Coffee Bar

Mishka will perform at Paia Bay Coffee Bar on Friday, January 10th. Head to the North Shore to savor an intimate concert with a spectrum of audio pleasures. Hear songs of love, bass-heavy reggae grooves, mellow acoustic ballads, and songs of social justice, consciousness, and more. Ticket proceeds support Maui Huliau Foundation. $10. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-3111; paiabaycoffee.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mishka

