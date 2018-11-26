See Miranda Lambert & Friends at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, December 1st. As part of the BMI Maui Songwriters Showcase Festival, country music star Miranda Lambert will headline an awesome acoustic concert. She’ll also be joined by a host of guest musicians including Pistol Annies, Randy Houser, Luke Combs, Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel, and Lily Meola. $49-$129, with a limited number of $159 Gold Circle premium seating. Gates open at 4:30pm. Show starts at 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC