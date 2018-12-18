Mike Love Duo at The Dirty Monkey & Casanova Makawao

See the Mike Love Duo at The Dirty Monkey on Friday, December 21st, or at Casanova Makawao on Saturday, December 22nd. From O‘ahu, Mike Love is a singer-songwriter and an advocate for conscious-roots-rock-reggae. He’s a Na Hoku Award-winning musician, and he’ll be joined on stage by more special musical guests. $25 for advanced tickets. 12/21: The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com; 12/22: Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; casanovamaui.com
photo credit Sean Michael Hower
Comments