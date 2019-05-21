The Mike Love Band will be at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Friday, May 24th. Mike Love and his band fuse reggae music, Rastafari principles, classic rock, R&B, soul, flamenco, jazz genres, and so much more in their music. Opening acts include Yum Yum Beast, Sierra Carrere, and Sweet Beets. Advanced tickets are on Eventbrite. $30/door. Doors open at 6:30pm. Show starts at 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Hi Tide Nation

