Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, May 2nd. Franti is a Maui favorite, and the singing and songwriting humanitarian will bring his force of music vibes back to the MACC. With his lyrical activism and globally conscious tunes, this show is certain to be straight fire. Buy your tickets early! $29.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Michael Franti & Spearhead

