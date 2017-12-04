Medicine Tribe: Nahko- My Name is Bear at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The show “Medicine Tribe: Nahko–My Name is Bear” will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, Dec. 10. Nahko is on tour promoting his first solo album, My Name is Bear. He’s a world traveler, a peace keeper, musician, songwriter and spirit-full artist. Here’s your chance to see Nahko back on Maui and hear his newest collection of deeply personal songs and infectiously positive vibes. $30-35. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Nahko