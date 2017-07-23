Mayjah Rayjah Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The 2017 Mayjah Rayjah Festival will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, July 29. This annual music festival will boast a solid night of island entertainment, including the Grammy-nominated reggae group SOJA and reggae heavyweights from New Zealand like Katchafire and ManaLion. There’ll also be more surprise guests, so get your tickets in advance. Tickets: July 1-28 $49/GA, $99/VIP; Day of Show, $59/GA, $109/VIP. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/Mayjah Rayjah
Comments