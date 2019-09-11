There’s a Mauna Kea Benefit Show with Inna Vision at Vibe Nightclub in Kihei on Saturday, September 14th. Bring all your friends to Kihei and support Maunakea and the kia‘i. Inna Vision will be performing with special guest Koa Hewahewa. All proceeds will be directed to Mauna Kea Medics. $20 advance tickets are available online. $25 at the door. Doors open at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; innavisionmusic.com/tour

photo courtesy of Facebook/Inna Vision

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events