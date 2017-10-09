Maui Ukulele Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Maui Ukulele Festival will take place at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, Oct. 15. This year, Roy Sakuma will be the emcee, and the event line-up features Willie K, Paula Fuga, Richard Ho`opi`i, Kamakakehau Fernandez, Derick Sebastian, the Hula Honeys and many more. There’ll also be food and refreshments available for purchase, made in Hawaii arts and crafts and door prizes. Free. 1pm. Gates open at 12:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Aubrey Hord