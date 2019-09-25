Maui ‘Ukulele Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Maui ‘Ukulele Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, September 29th. For their 14th annual event, the community can look forward to another incredible event dedicated to all things ‘ukulele. Emceed by Roy Sakuma, all will enjoy a beautiful and relaxing afternoon with music by world-renowned ‘ukulele musicians, made-in-Hawai‘i arts and crafts, local Maui vendors, delicious island foods available for purchase, door prizes, and more. Free. 12:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Amity Mason

