Maui Songwriters Festival Kick-off at Fleetwood’s on Front Street

The Maui Songwriters Festival Kick-off will be at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Thursday, November 29th. The event will feature an intimate “in-the-round” acoustic set with six talented singer-songwriters. The host of the night is Storme Warren (SiriusXM, The Highway), and guest performers include Ray Benson, Angaleena Presley, Lily Meola, Jessie Alexander, Jon Randall, and Randy Houser. $60 – $100. 8:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Fleetwood’s on Front St.
