Attend Maui Songwriters Circle II at Gig’s Place in Kihei on Saturday, December 21st. Hosted by local songwriter Sara Jelley, the event is a casual get together for musicians that want to share their music. Participants can play their songs, ask for feedback, and network for future collaborations. All genres and skill levels are welcome to attend. 2pm. Gig’s Place, (231 Kamakoi Lp., Kihei); 510-390-1785; gigsplacemaui.com

