Maui Salsa & Bachata Congress at Sheraton Maui Resort

The 3rd Annual Maui Salsa & Bachata Congress will be at the Sheraton Maui Resort from Thursday, September 27th until Monday, October 1st. The four-day workshop will be a complete celebration of Latin dance techniques with an exciting lineup of salsa and bachata events, workshops, and social dances. There’ll also be live music with salsa legend Ismael Miranda, Voz a Voz, and Hawai‘i’s multi-award winning Latin band Son Caribe. Go online for more info. $250. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com; Mauisalsacongress.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Salsa Congress
