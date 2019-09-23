Maui Salsa & Bachata Congress at Sheraton Maui Resort

The 2019 Maui Salsa & Bachata Congress will at Sheraton Maui Resort from Thursday, September 26th until Sunday, September 29th. For their fourth annual event, attendees can look forward to three days of classes, workshops, performances, and four nights of social dancing. There’ll be a host of world-famous instructors visiting from all around the world so get ready for Maui’s most popular Latin dance event of the year! For tickets and a full schedule of events, go online. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; mauisalsacongress.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Salsa & Bachata Congress

