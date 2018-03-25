Maui Motown Dance Party at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea

There’s a Maui Motown Dance Party at Mulligan’s on the Blue on Saturday, Mar. 31. Hear musicians like Adisa Omar, Louise Lambert, Isa Inca, Michale Gusalak and the Island Soul Band. The evening will be dedicated to Motown greats like the Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops, Smokey, Marvin, Stevie and Gladys. $25 advance tickets are available at Bounty Music, Chez Fifi, Mulligan’s and online at Louiselambert.com. $30 at-the-door. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Louise Cecelia Lambert
Comments