Maui Motown and Soul Revue Party at Tante’s in Ma’alaea

The Maui Motown and Soul Revue Party is happening at Tante’s in Ma’alaea on Saturday, September 7th. If you’re looking for one of the coolest get-down parties on Maui, here you go! Enjoy a night of old school hits with Omar & The Rare Vibration Band. There’ll also be pupus, dinner, tasty libations, and a gorgeous Maui sunset to enjoy. This sounds like a pretty fun date night, folks! $5. 6-9pm. Tante’s Ma‘alaea, (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops, Ma‘alaea); 808-868-2148; tantesfishmarket.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Adisa Omar

