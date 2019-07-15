Maui House Collective DJs at Paia Bay Coffee Bar

Maui House Collective DJs will be at Paia Bay Coffee Bar on Thursday, July 18th. Here’s an opportunity to see Maui House Collective DJs throw down the beats in Pa‘ia. Always funky, always live, and always full of those good, good vibes. See rotating DJs like Dustin Hampton, Benjamin Jay Zerbe, Del Sol, Markiss Knobs, and more. Attend and hashtag #summerofhouse. Free. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-419-6268.

photo courtesy of Facebook/Paia Bay Coffee Bar

