Get down with the Maui House Collective at Paia Bay Coffee Bar on Friday, February 21st. Maui House Collective’s monthly residency is always a good time with beach-based infectious grooves and incredible house music selections with one of their founding DJs. Head to the North Shore for a community-minded event, coffee, pau hana, and more. Free. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; paiabaycoffee.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui House Collective

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

