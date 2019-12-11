There’s a Maui Holiday Music Showcase at Gig’s Place in Kihei on Sunday, December 15th. The afternoon will feature a group of Maui’s youth performing a special holiday showcase, and special guest Benny Uyetake will also grace the stage. Local youth musicians 17 years old and younger can sign up to perform online. It’s also a potluck, so don’t forget to bring a plate to share! Free. 2-5pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukahi Rd, Kihei); 510-390-1785; gigsplacemaui.com

