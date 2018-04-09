The Maui Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival will take place from Friday, April 13 to Sunday, April 15. There will be jam sessions, workshops, a vintage steel guitar exhibit, silent auction and ho‘olaule‘a activities. Events will take place at the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. Go online for a full list of events. Free. Schedule: April 13 and 14: 11am-10pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); April 15: 11am-4pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului). Mauisteelguitarfestival.com
Photo: Sean M. Hower
