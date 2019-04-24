Maui Choral Arts is having their Spring Concert at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, April 28th. Led by artistic director Gary Leavitt and Lotus Dancer (pianist), see a chorus of more than 100 amazing Maui singers. The theme is “Those Were the Days,” and attendees can enjoy hearing some of their favorite songs from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. There’ll be unique renditions of classics by Queen, the Beatles, Neil Diamond, and more. $30/adults, $15/students w/ID & keiki 18 & under. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC

