Maui Chamber Orchestra’s French Impressions at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Maui Chamber Orchestra’s French Impressions will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, Aug. 13. Their orchestra and chorus will present music of the Impressionist Masters; Maurice Ravel, Claude Debussy and the late-Romantic, Gabriel Faure. The afternoon will offer an impressive selection of historical ballads like Debussy’s “Sarabande” (orchestrated by Ravel), Ravel’s keiki-friendly “Ma Mere l’Oye” (“Mother Goose”) and Faure’s “Pelleas et Melisande.” $20-60. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy of Lotus Dancer
