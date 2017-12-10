Maui Time

Maui Chamber Orchestra’s Christmas Holiday Concert at Historic Iao Theater

Maui Chamber Orchestra’s Christmas Holiday Concert will happen at the Iao Theater on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17. Conducted by Robert E. Wills, the program will feature J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, Cantatas 1 and 2, with the Maui Chamber Orchestra Chorus; Telemann’s Concerto for 3 trumpets, 2 oboes and timpani; Charpentier’s Noels Pour Les Instruments; and Warlock’s Capriol Suite. The Saturday show starts at 7:30pm and the Sunday show starts at 3pm. Conversations with the conductor happens at 1:30pm on Sunday only. $27-55. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

