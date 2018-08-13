Maui Calls: In Celebration of Hula at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Maui Calls: In Celebration of Hula will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, August 18th. This year’s signature fundraising gala will feature a variety of entertainment and activities including live music with Joel Katz, The Hula Honeys, Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats. See beautiful hula performances with Kumu Hula Napua Greig and her Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka, along with Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona. There’ll also be amazing chef-made food, and silent and live auctions. 21+. Individual tickets: $195-$500. Tables of 10: $2,250-$10,000. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo credit Tony Novak Clifford