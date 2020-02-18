Marques Wyatt Returns at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

Marques Wyatt will be back at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, February 22nd. Maui’s biggest dance party returns with some delicious DEEP house, positive vibes, and infectious smiles all night long. Coincidentally, it’s also Wyatt’s Maui birthday party, so make sure to get your tickets early and be ready to dance! 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

