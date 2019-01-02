Mark Yamanaka at Napili Kai Slack Key Show

Mark Yamanaka will perform at the Napili Kai Slack Key Show on Wednesday, January 9th. Yamanaka is a 9-time Na Hoku Hanohano winner from Hilo, Big Island. Guests will surely enjoy a beautiful evening of Hawaiian music, and hear songs off of Yamanaka’s newest album, ‘Lei Lehua’ (released November 2018). An optional dinner package is also available with the Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase is required. $37.99-$95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Mark Yamanaka
Comments