Mark Yamanaka at Napili Kai Beach Resort

Mark Yamanaka will perform at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, January 15th. Yamanaka is a 14-time Na Hoku Hanohano-winner from the Big Island. He’s a father, vocalist, composer, and incredible musician. Hear him on stage at the Napili Kai for an intimate and rare performance. Dinner and show: $95. Dinner is at 5:00pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show only: $37.99 in advance online or by phone. $45 at the door. Doors open at 6:45pm, and the show begins at 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L Honoapiʻilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-6271; Napilikai.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mark Yamanaka

